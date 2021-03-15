Lightstreams (PHT) Reaches Market Cap of $658,277.84

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $658,277.84 and approximately $110.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00049176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.02 or 0.00660086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00072458 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00026198 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00035411 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

