Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. cut its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned about 0.17% of Lincoln Electric worth $11,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.00. 5,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $125.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

