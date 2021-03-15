Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.30

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.30 and last traded at $63.30, with a volume of 112425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

