Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €238.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been assigned a €238.00 ($280.00) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Nord/LB set a €216.00 ($254.12) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Independent Research set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €239.07 ($281.25).

Shares of ETR:LIN traded down €1.20 ($1.41) during trading on Monday, reaching €223.30 ($262.71). 755,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion and a PE ratio of 47.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €208.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is €208.27. Linde has a 12-month low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 12-month high of €226.40 ($266.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

