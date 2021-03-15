LINKA (LINKA) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.14 Million

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. LINKA has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $18,568.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00049176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.02 or 0.00660086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00072458 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00026198 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00035411 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

