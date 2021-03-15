LiquidApps (DAPP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,925.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $12.05 million and approximately $6,925.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000483 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 60.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00030896 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,339,710 coins and its circulating supply is 709,324,807 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

