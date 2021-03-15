Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,689.00

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Lisk Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $625,505.13 and approximately $2,689.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk Machine Learning token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.50 or 0.00454053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00061334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00052171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00097323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00070525 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.23 or 0.00552617 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About Lisk Machine Learning

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Lisk Machine Learning’s official website is www.gny.io/lisk . Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lisk Machine Learning

