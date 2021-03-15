Lisk Price Hits $3.26 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $415.10 million and $29.77 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $3.26 or 0.00005823 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00017213 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010688 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,457,605 coins and its circulating supply is 127,522,367 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

