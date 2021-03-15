Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Short Interest Down 37.9% in February

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the February 11th total of 7,380,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of LAC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.40. 3,190,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,463,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.03 and a beta of 1.60. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $28.75.
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
LAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.
