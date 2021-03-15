Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Short Interest Down 37.9% in February

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the February 11th total of 7,380,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of LAC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.40. 3,190,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,463,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.03 and a beta of 1.60. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 295,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 123,578 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.