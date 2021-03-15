Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 target price for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Shares of NYSE:LAC traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.37. 125,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,399,020. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 1.60. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 606,309 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at $4,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

