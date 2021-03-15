LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Trading 5.2% Higher

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.03 and last traded at $57.90. 1,029,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 973,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPSN. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.31.

Get LivePerson alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.12.

In other news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 4,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $267,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $184,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,285 shares of company stock valued at $7,496,240 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth $51,990,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $38,082,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,332,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,906,000 after purchasing an additional 547,892 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,307,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,381,000 after buying an additional 529,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,089,000 after buying an additional 455,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.