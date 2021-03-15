Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 11th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ LXEH opened at $8.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63. Lixiang Education has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $10.98.
About Lixiang Education
Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Lixiang Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lixiang Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.