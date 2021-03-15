Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Shares Gap Up to $4.37

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $4.97. Lixte Biotechnology shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 2,239 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology stock. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 166,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Lixte Biotechnology comprises about 0.4% of Santa Monica Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Santa Monica Partners LP owned about 1.35% of Lixte Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

