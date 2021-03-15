loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rowe started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

loanDepot stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,738. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

