loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2021


Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rowe started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

loanDepot stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,738. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

