loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.51% from the stock’s current price.

LDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

loanDepot stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,738. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $39.85.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

