loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.51% from the stock’s current price.

LDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

loanDepot stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,738. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

