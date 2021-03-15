loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Rowe began coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

loanDepot stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.55. 14,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,738. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

