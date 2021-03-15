loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Rowe began coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

loanDepot stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.55. 14,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,738. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Analyst Recommendations for loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.