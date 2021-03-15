loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:LDI traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.35. 2,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,738. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

