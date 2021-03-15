loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:LDI traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.35. 2,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,738. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

