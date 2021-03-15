Lobstex (LOBS) Price Hits $0.0950 on Major Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded up 15% against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $906,643.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0950 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,519,199 coins and its circulating supply is 21,519,187 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.