Loews (NYSE:L) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.61

Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.61 and last traded at $51.55, with a volume of 242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.57.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

In related news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $205,396.50. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,234 shares of company stock worth $429,828 over the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Loews by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Loews by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 80,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,366 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Loews by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Loews by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 568,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Company Profile (NYSE:L)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

