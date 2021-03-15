Loopring [NEO] Price Reaches $0.0141 on Top Exchanges (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, IDAX, CoinMex and Gate.io. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.99 or 0.00454838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00061138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00051880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00097310 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00070628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.46 or 0.00544475 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, DragonEX, CoinMex, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

