Loopring Reaches Market Cap of $668.84 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $668.84 million and $101.04 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Loopring token can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00049532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00012160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.37 or 0.00661761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00071256 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026243 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,221,503,218 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org

Loopring Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.