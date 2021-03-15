Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.29

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.29 and last traded at $54.22, with a volume of 48675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.43.

LPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 172.97%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,720,340 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $472,815,000 after buying an additional 90,421 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,628,737 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,064,000 after buying an additional 358,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $57,543,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,503,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $55,884,000 after buying an additional 230,736 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 763,209 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

