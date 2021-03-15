Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 632.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,937 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOW stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.81. 74,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,075,863. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.56. The company has a market capitalization of $127.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.47.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

