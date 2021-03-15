Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s previous close.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.06.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.37 on Monday, hitting $173.92. 192,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,075,863. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.