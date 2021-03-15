LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.37

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.37 and last traded at $44.08, with a volume of 661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Research analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,967,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,940 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile (NYSE:LTC)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

