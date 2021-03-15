LTO Network Trading Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One LTO Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000889 BTC on popular exchanges. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $138.53 million and approximately $20.84 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LTO Network has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00048975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.44 or 0.00658164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00072600 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00025848 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00035533 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,254,199 coins and its circulating supply is 274,526,770 coins. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

