Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.79

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $3.35. Luby’s shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 40,714 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luby’s in the third quarter worth about $644,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luby’s in the third quarter worth about $572,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luby’s in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luby’s in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luby’s in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

