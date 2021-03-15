LUKSO (LYXe) Price Hits $23.41 on Major Exchanges

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, LUKSO has traded up 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $89.06 million and approximately $10.11 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUKSO token can now be bought for $23.41 or 0.00038760 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00048445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.51 or 0.00638241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00071691 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00025375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00035640 BTC.

About LUKSO

LUKSO (CRYPTO:LYXe) is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network . The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io

