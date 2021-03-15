Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Price Up 6%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares rose 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.94 and last traded at $29.12. Approximately 5,054,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 7,035,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.