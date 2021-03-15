Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF)’s stock price dropped 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.86. Approximately 10,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 11,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTMNF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Lundin Gold from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on Lundin Gold from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lundin Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.68.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.