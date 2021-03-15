Lympo (LYM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $65.54 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Lympo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo has a market capitalization of $65.54 million and $8.46 million worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lympo has traded 439.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lympo Profile

Lympo is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

Lympo Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

