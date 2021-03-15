M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $617.83

M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 617.83 ($8.07) and traded as low as GBX 585.30 ($7.65). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 607.50 ($7.94), with a volume of 22,936 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £331.03 million and a PE ratio of 29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 618.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 617.83.

In other news, insider Matthew Coulson sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.81), for a total transaction of £25,820.94 ($33,735.22).

M.P. Evans Group plc, through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and develops oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

