Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Short Interest Up 50.4% in February

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 366,600 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the February 11th total of 243,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 456.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 13.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macatawa Bank stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.81. Macatawa Bank has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

