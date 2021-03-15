Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) Insider Raymond Heung Sells 4,100 Shares

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) insider Raymond Heung sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.67, for a total transaction of C$15,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,834,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,413,044.39.

Raymond Heung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Raymond Heung sold 100 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.71, for a total transaction of C$371.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Raymond Heung sold 15,000 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.62, for a total transaction of C$54,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Raymond Heung sold 4,500 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total transaction of C$15,525.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Raymond Heung sold 5,000 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total transaction of C$17,800.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Raymond Heung sold 800 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.14, for a total transaction of C$2,512.00.

TSE:MPC remained flat at $C$3.95 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.81. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.10 and a 1-year high of C$4.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$231.36 million and a P/E ratio of 8.98.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.62 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.9800002 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,595,277 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,565 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

