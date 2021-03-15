Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.18

Shares of Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.18 and traded as high as $4.83. Magal Security Systems shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 34,557 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magal Security Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a market cap of $111.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.10.
About Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS)
Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.
