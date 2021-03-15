Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.18

Shares of Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.18 and traded as high as $4.83. Magal Security Systems shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 34,557 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magal Security Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a market cap of $111.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAGS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magal Security Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 34,031 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magal Security Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magal Security Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 753,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magal Security Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Magal Security Systems

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

