Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Up 51.5% in February

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the February 11th total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MGIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $17.05 on Monday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $834.41 million, a P/E ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter worth $5,385,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $2,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $1,097,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $824,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.