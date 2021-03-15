Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) had its target price increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGIC. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $834.41 million, a PE ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.29. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,385,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,000. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

