Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,590,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,562,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 5.64% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $12,122,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $3,857,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000.

CFII traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 673,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,791. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 16,024,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $180,280,282.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

About CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on industries, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

