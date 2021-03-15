Magnetar Financial LLC Has $38.93 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 562.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,082,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 919,375 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Boston Scientific worth $38,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,351 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 534.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,799,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712,409 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Boston Scientific by 626.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,086,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,685,427. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.35.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,812 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

