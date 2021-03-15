Magnetar Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 1,674.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,232 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $26,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.20. 257,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,504,751. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.97.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

