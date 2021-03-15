Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.65 Million

Brokerages predict that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will announce $58.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.44 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $56.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year sales of $244.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240.09 million to $248.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $263.34 million, with estimates ranging from $255.60 million to $271.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 736.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $38.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.74. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.35 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

