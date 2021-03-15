Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.01

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.01 and traded as high as C$7.85. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$7.54, with a volume of 134,151 shares.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.
The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.01. The firm has a market cap of C$608.03 million and a P/E ratio of -9.13.
About Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI)
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.
