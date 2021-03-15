Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 269,600 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the February 11th total of 176,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 84.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Man Wah in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Man Wah stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. Man Wah has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

There is no company description available for Man Wah Holdings Ltd.

