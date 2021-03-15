Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the February 11th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,388,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MNXXF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 178,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,279. Manganese X Energy has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.53.
