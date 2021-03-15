Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the February 11th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,388,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MNXXF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 178,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,279. Manganese X Energy has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.53.

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio include Houlton Woodstock Manganese property consisting of 55 claims totaling 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, New Brunswick; Peter Lake Copper-Nickel-Cobalt property comprising 34 claims totaling approximately 1,985 hectares located in the Mont-Laurier Terrane, Central Grenville Province; and Lac Aux Bouleaux property consisting of 4 mineral claims totaling 738.12 hectares located in Mont-Laurier in southern QuÃ©bec.

