Manitex International, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Manitex International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 12th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Manitex International had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 7.08%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of Manitex International stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Manitex International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 777,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,032 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 312,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 47,463 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Manitex International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Manitex International by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

