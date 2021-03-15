Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $6.00. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $8.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $164.08 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $8.57.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Manitex International had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manitex International will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTX. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Manitex International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 955,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 69,270 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Manitex International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 826,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 48,669 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Manitex International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 325,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Manitex International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 231,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Manitex International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

