Manna (MANNA) Reaches Market Cap of $824,229.60

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Manna coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Manna has a total market capitalization of $824,229.60 and $1,450.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Manna has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002229 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,665.14 or 1.00504395 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,993,623 coins and its circulating supply is 670,235,982 coins. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Manna Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

