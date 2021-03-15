MAP Protocol Trading 45.3% Higher This Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $5.97 million and $1.68 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 45.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.97 or 0.00454953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00061364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00052000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00096893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00071181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.51 or 0.00547315 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000467 BTC.

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal

MAP Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

