Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,622,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,113 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,846,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,632,000 after buying an additional 61,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,441,000 after buying an additional 656,698 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,040,000 after buying an additional 401,465 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,983,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,473,000 after buying an additional 1,684,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.01.

NYSE:MRO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.96. 545,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,561,396. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

