MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Trading Down 1%

Shares of MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) traded down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.79. 845,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,758,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42.

About MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

MariMed Inc provides consulting services for the design, development, operation, management, and optimization of medical cannabis cultivation, production, and dispensary facilities. It also develops and manages facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis, and cannabis-infused products under the Kalm Fusion, Betty's Eddies, and Nature's Heritage brand name.

